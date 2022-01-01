Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Big Pig Barbecue

108 Newbury St, Peabody

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork on a toasted potato bun with light barbecue sauce.
More about Big Pig Barbecue
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Slow-roasted, hand-pulled pork smothered in our own BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche roll.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Item pic

 

Stanzys Country Ranch

1 Main Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
48 HOUR BRINE, DRY RUBBED & IN HOUSE 10HR SLOW ROASTED,
TOPPED W/ COLESLAW & STANZY’S BBQ SAUCE, WITH STEAK FRIES
More about Stanzys Country Ranch

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fish Tacos

Carbonara

Chicken Soup

Steak Sandwiches

Blueberry Pancakes

Meatloaf

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston