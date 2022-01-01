Pulled pork sandwiches in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Big Pig Barbecue
108 Newbury St, Peabody
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled pork on a toasted potato bun with light barbecue sauce.
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
Slow-roasted, hand-pulled pork smothered in our own BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche roll.
Stanzys Country Ranch
1 Main Street, Peabody
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
48 HOUR BRINE, DRY RUBBED & IN HOUSE 10HR SLOW ROASTED,
TOPPED W/ COLESLAW & STANZY’S BBQ SAUCE, WITH STEAK FRIES