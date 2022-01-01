Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Fresh four-cheese ravioli topped with our homemade pomodoro sauce.
Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli$20.00
Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli$22.00
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Ravioli$22.99
Maine Lobster meat sauteed with Lobster filled Ravioli, spinach and caramelized onions in a rich sherry cream sauce. Served with a garlic bread stick
Lobster Ravioli$30.99
Sauteed Shrimp and Maine Lobster stuffed Ravioli in a rich lobster cream, sauce with sauteed spinach and caramelized onions. Served with a garlic breadstick.
Butternut Squash Ravioli$18.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon over Butternut Squash Ravioli tossed with spinach in a hazelnut cream sauce. Garnished with Hazelnuts and a garlic breadstick
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butternut Squash Ravioli$17.95
Butternut & ricotta with hints of brown sugar & amaretto wrapped in a fresh semolina egg dough, served with maple cream sauce
More about Century House Restaurant

