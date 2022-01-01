Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve reuben

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben (sauerkraut)$14.00
Premium Hot Pastrami, juices and tender, sliced to order and piled high with sauerkraut, mustard and a secret we cant tell you!
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cape Cod Reuben$13.99
Our fish sandwich topped with melted swiss cheese, homemade coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on a grilled brioche roll.
Reuben Rye$13.99
An all time favorite. A combo of lean corned beef, tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with our own 1000 island dressing and served on toasted marbled rye.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

