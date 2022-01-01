Reuben in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve reuben
More about F355 Prime Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Pastrami Reuben (sauerkraut)
|$14.00
Premium Hot Pastrami, juices and tender, sliced to order and piled high with sauerkraut, mustard and a secret we cant tell you!
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Cape Cod Reuben
|$13.99
Our fish sandwich topped with melted swiss cheese, homemade coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on a grilled brioche roll.
|Reuben Rye
|$13.99
An all time favorite. A combo of lean corned beef, tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with our own 1000 island dressing and served on toasted marbled rye.