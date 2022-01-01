Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve scallops

Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop & Corn Carbonara$27.00
pan seared scallops served over homemade fettucine pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with pancetta and corn
Scallop & Corn Carbonara$25.00
pan seared scallops served over homemade fettucine pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with pancetta and corn
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Scallops$24.99
Tender sea scallops, fried golden brown served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Scallop Pie$23.99
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
Scallop Rockefeller$24.99
Broiled Sea Scallops on a bed of bacon, spinach & cream topped with Homemade breadcrumbs served with Rice Pilaf and roasted asparagus.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop Sampler$19.95
Scallops & Bacon$12.95
Scallops$29.95
Fresh large sea scallops, broiled to perfection or baked with our cracker crumb stuffing
More about Century House Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Epicurean Shoppe

241 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sea Scallops Bkd$12.95
ingred: scallops, butter, century crumbs
Scallop & Bacon Dozen$16.99
Sea Scallops, Bacon
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe
Restaurant banner

 

Green Tea

126 Newbury St,, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppery Fried Sea Scallops$18.00
Lightly battered large sea scallops deep-fried to perfection in our popular peppery fried style. Garnished with onion, sweet bell pepper and chilli flakes.
6 Pieces per order.
More about Green Tea

