Scallops in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve scallops
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|Scallop & Corn Carbonara
|$27.00
pan seared scallops served over homemade fettucine pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with pancetta and corn
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Fried Scallops
|$24.99
Tender sea scallops, fried golden brown served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
|Scallop Pie
|$23.99
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
|Scallop Rockefeller
|$24.99
Broiled Sea Scallops on a bed of bacon, spinach & cream topped with Homemade breadcrumbs served with Rice Pilaf and roasted asparagus.
More about Century House Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Restaurant
235 Andover St, Peabody
|Scallop Sampler
|$19.95
|Scallops & Bacon
|$12.95
|Scallops
|$29.95
Fresh large sea scallops, broiled to perfection or baked with our cracker crumb stuffing
More about Century House Epicurean Shoppe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Epicurean Shoppe
241 Andover St, Peabody
|Sea Scallops Bkd
|$12.95
ingred: scallops, butter, century crumbs
|Scallop & Bacon Dozen
|$16.99
Sea Scallops, Bacon