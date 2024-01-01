Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seaweed salad in
Peabody
/
Peabody
/
Seaweed Salad
Peabody restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
43 Main St, Peabody
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$6.95
Wakame seaweed marinated in sesame oil, Japanese spices, and sesame seeds
More about Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall
210 Andover St #F101, Peabody
No reviews yet
SIDE SEAWEED SALAD
$4.50
More about Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall
