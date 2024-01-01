Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Maki Sushi Bar & Grill

43 Main St, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$6.95
Wakame seaweed marinated in sesame oil, Japanese spices, and sesame seeds
More about Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall

210 Andover St #F101, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE SEAWEED SALAD$4.50
More about Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall

