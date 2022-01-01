Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve taco salad

The NexMex Thing image

 

The NexMex Thing

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Salad$15.75
Taco Salad (BYD)$14.75
Chicken Taco Salad$12.75
More about The NexMex Thing
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$14.50
Served in a crispy taco shell loaded with fresh lettuce and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, barbacoa or pork chile verde. Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

