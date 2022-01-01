Tacos in Peabody

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar image

 

Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

210 Andover Street, Peabody

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.25
Three battered haddock tacos topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and mild jalapeño cilantro sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

The NexMex Thing - Central St

5 Central Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco$3.35
Chicken Taco$2.85
Ground Beef Taco$2.85
Stanzys Country Ranch image

 

Stanzys Country Ranch

1 Main Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$8.00
(2) WITH XTRA CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
