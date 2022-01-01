Tacos in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve tacos
More about Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
210 Andover Street, Peabody
|Fish Tacos
|$15.25
Three battered haddock tacos topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and mild jalapeño cilantro sauce.
More about The NexMex Thing - Central St
The NexMex Thing - Central St
5 Central Street, Peabody
|Steak Taco
|$3.35
|Chicken Taco
|$2.85
|Ground Beef Taco
|$2.85
More about Stanzys Country Ranch
Stanzys Country Ranch
1 Main Street, Peabody
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
(2) WITH XTRA CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI