Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Turkey Club$13.50
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Triple Decker Turkey Club$13.49
Thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup Combo$9.99
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Brodie's Pub image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brodie's Pub

10 1/2 Lowell St., Peabody

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Turkey Tips Sandwich$14.99
BBQ marinated turkey tenderloin tips, lettuce, tomato, and onion - add choice of cheese
More about Brodie's Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Clam Chowder

French Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Penne

Spinach Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Chili

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston