Turkey clubs in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Sliced Turkey Club
|$13.50
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Triple Decker Turkey Club
|$13.49
Thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast.
|1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup Combo
|$9.99
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
More about Brodie's Pub
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brodie's Pub
10 1/2 Lowell St., Peabody
|Turkey Tips Sandwich
|$14.99
BBQ marinated turkey tenderloin tips, lettuce, tomato, and onion - add choice of cheese