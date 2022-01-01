Turkey salad in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve turkey salad
More about Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960
PIZZA • PASTA
Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Turkey BLT Garden Salad
|$16.00
House roasted turkey breast sliced to order and bacon with our classic Garden salad
|Turkey BLT Caesar Salad
|$16.00
House roasted turkey breast sliced to order and bacon with our classic Caesar salad