Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey salad in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve turkey salad

Frankie Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey BLT Garden Salad$16.00
House roasted turkey breast sliced to order and bacon with our classic Garden salad
Turkey BLT Caesar Salad$16.00
House roasted turkey breast sliced to order and bacon with our classic Caesar salad
More about Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille Peabody

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Salad Combo$9.99
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
More about Sylvan Street Grille Peabody

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Fried Chicken Wings

Blt Salad

Chicken Pot Pies

Quiche

Banana Cream Pies

Chocolate Cream Pies

Lobster Rolls

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston