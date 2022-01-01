Wedge salad in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Small Wedge Salad
|$4.99
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing.
|Large Wedge Salad
|$10.99
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing. Proteins can be added.