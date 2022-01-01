Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve wedge salad

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Wedge Salad$4.99
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing.
Large Wedge Salad$10.99
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and a homemade blue cheese dressing. Proteins can be added.
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.95
