Peace A Pie
Family Owned and Operated. Not your average pizza and dishes by a not your average chef
PIZZA • SALADS
1429 Marlborough St • $$
Location
1429 Marlborough St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
