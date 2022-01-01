Go
Toast

Peace A Pie

Family Owned and Operated. Not your average pizza and dishes by a not your average chef

PIZZA • SALADS

1429 Marlborough St • $$

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffled Mushroom Slice$4.75
Garlic Knots$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
The Pooky Slice$4.75
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$4.00
Pepperoni Slice$4.00
Fire Roasted Tomato Slice$4.75
Fries 3 ways$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
Cheese Slice$3.75
Cheese Pie$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella – Parmesan Cheese and Shredded Mozzarella
Fig & Gorgonzola Slice$4.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1429 Marlborough St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cheu Fishtown

No reviews yet

What do we, two dudes from Philly, know about “authentic” Asian cuisine? Nothing. Lucky for us, that’s not what CHeU Noodle Bar, CHeU Fishtown & Bing Bing Dim Sum are all about. We cook what we like to eat — it’s personal, no matter what we put in front of you. Our food is often informed by tradition, but it’s never defined by it. All that we require of you is a willing mind and a willing stomach. We might not be “authentic.” But we do keep it real. - Ben & Shawn

Kismet Bagels

No reviews yet

Bagels. Schmears. Bialys. Sammies. Need we say more?

The International

No reviews yet

Global, food beer & spirits!

Johnny Brenda's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston