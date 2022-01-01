Peace Love Tacos
Located in the historic S&W Building in the heart of downtown Asheville. At Peace Love Tacos we offer a variety of tacos and a la carte favorites, using fresh and local ingredients.
56 Patton Ave
Location
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
