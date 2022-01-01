Go
Toast
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Peach Cobbler Cafe Buckhead

Peach Cobbler Cafe Buckhead

Innovative southern comfort cuisine prepared hot and ready like smothered turkey wings, rib tips, smoked brisket, pork chops, and cooked-to-order seafood. Our namesake Peach Cobbler is one of six "made from scratch" specialty cobblers served daily.

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

2221 Peachtree Road • $$

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2221 Peachtree Road

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Usual

No reviews yet

The go-to neighborhood restaurant where you can expect anything but the usual...

Local Green Atlanta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee

No reviews yet

We offer the best Dairy Free Gluten free Gelato and Shakes in town, amazing coffee and superfood lattes, vegan and gluten free baked goods. Come in and treat yourself without the guilt!

LaRayia’s Bodega

No reviews yet

Plant-Based Grab & Go Bodega.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston