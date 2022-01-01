Go
Peaches Corner

Satisfy your comfort food cravings! Experience one of the most historic restaurants on the Grand Stand.

900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Seasoned French Fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce and homemade chili
French Fries$3.99
French Fries seasoned to perfection
Footlong Hot Dog$7.99
Our Classic Footlong Hot Dog with slaw, mustard, chili, and onions. Add Ketchup, relish and/or sauerkraut
Chicken Fingers$8.99
four crispy deep fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side (Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Sauce)
Coleslaw$2.99
4oz of our classic creamy coleslaw
Peaches Burger$12.99
Our famous Peaches burger with two patties lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
Onion Rings$5.99
Sweet onions sliced and fried in beer batter
Catfish on The Corner$12.99
2 Southern Fried Catfish Filets with fries, slaw & hushpuppies
Cheese Fries$4.99
Our seasoned French Fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce
BBQ Sandwich$9.99
Local pit smoked pulled pork tossed in our house BBQ sauce served on a ball park bun
Location

900 NORTH OCEAN BLVD

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
