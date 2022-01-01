Go
The Peach Blossom Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

76 E. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Eggplant Parm$14.00
breaded eggplant, calabrian chili marinara, cashew-garlic “cheese”& fresh basil on ciabatta. VEGAN.
Choose Mozzarella if you prefer non vegan option.
Breakfast Combo$12.76
2 eggs any style served with hash browns, your choice of meat and toast or single pancake.
Rainbow Wrap$9.00
carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, purple cabbage, lettuce & spiced-citrus hummus.
Iced Latte$4.50
12oz
Hash Browns$3.00
French Toast$14.76
Maple butter & poached fruit syrup
Chicken Cutty$15.00
chicken cutlet, wild ramp & basil pesto, whipped ricotta, arugula & bacon-tomato compote on ciabatta.
Burrito$14.00
3 eggs, sausage, poblano, onion, hash browns, mozzarella-gouda mix & charred long hot salsa.
See full menu

Location

Newark DE

Newark DE

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

