Peach's Restaurant

Peach's Restaurant is known for our Shrimp & Grits, Salmon Croquettes, Hangover Wings and More! Order today!

SANDWICHES

4652 S King Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)

Popular Items

Healthy Start with Fruit Cup$14.95
2 egg white omelette with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese served with a fruit cup.
Orange Juice$3.50
Peach's Palmer$3.00
Small Coffee$2.25
Hangover Plate$15.95
Chicken thighs tossed in our signature sweet and spicy hangover sauce, (2) Eggs any style and your choice of plain or cheese grits.
Ice Mountain Water$1.50
Large Coffee$3.00
Apple Juice$3.95
Fried Chicken & Toast$14.95
Fried chicken thighs with cinnamon french toast & sweet honey butter.
Southern Benedict$13.95
Back by popular demand enjoy Peach's Southern Benedict made with Chicken Gravy, Chicken Sausage Patties, Poached Eggs and our Freshly Made Biscuits.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4652 S King Dr

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

