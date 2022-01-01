Peachtree City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Peachtree City
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Palmer's
991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
|Wings
|$13.50
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$11.50
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
100 Peachtree Pkwy N, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crosstown Grille
620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Two pieces of hand-cut Atlantic Cod filet hand-dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw, Pick 1 Side
|Reuben Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut all hand-rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade 1000 Island dressing for dipping.
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Hand-cut fresh salmon grilled your way with a choice of bourbon glaze, teriyaki, Cajun, lemon pepper, no seasoning, or blackened. Pick 2 sides