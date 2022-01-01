Peachtree City American restaurants you'll love

Peachtree City restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Peachtree City

Palmer's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's

991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City

Avg 5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad$13.00
Wings$13.50
Fried Green Tomatoes$11.50
More about Palmer's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

100 Peachtree Pkwy N, Peachtree City

Avg 4.4 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Crosstown Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crosstown Grille

620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$17.00
Two pieces of hand-cut Atlantic Cod filet hand-dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw, Pick 1 Side
Reuben Spring Rolls$11.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut all hand-rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade 1000 Island dressing for dipping.
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Hand-cut fresh salmon grilled your way with a choice of bourbon glaze, teriyaki, Cajun, lemon pepper, no seasoning, or blackened. Pick 2 sides
More about Crosstown Grille

