Chopped steaks in Peachtree City

Peachtree City restaurants
Peachtree City restaurants that serve chopped steaks

Elliott's - 266 South Peachtree Parkway Ste. 100

266 South Peachtree Parkway Ste. 100, Peachtree City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Steak$16.00
8oz hamburger steak cooked to order, caramelized onion gravy, Mushrooms, crispy onion
More about Elliott's - 266 South Peachtree Parkway Ste. 100
Crosstown Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crosstown Grille

620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Steak$18.00
House ground NY Strip, Ribeye & Medallions lightly seasoned and grilled. Your choice of brown gravy, Guinness mushroom sauce, or without sauce. Pick 2 sides
More about Crosstown Grille

