Grilled chicken in Peachtree City

Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

316 crosstown dr, Peachtree City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Platter$13.95
Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Chicken$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

100 Peachtree Pkwy N, Peachtree City

Avg 4.4 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
