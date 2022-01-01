Salmon in Peachtree City
Peachtree City restaurants that serve salmon
More about Island Fin Poke Co.
Island Fin Poke Co.
100 North Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Crosstown Grille
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crosstown Grille
620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Hand-cut fresh salmon grilled your way with a choice of bourbon glaze, teriyaki, Cajun, lemon pepper, no seasoning, or blackened. Pick 2 sides