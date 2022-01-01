Go
Peacock Alley

ND oldest restaurant and bar.
We specialize in beef and martinis.
Our basement bar specializes in bourbons and whiskeys and has black jack tables and Etab machines.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

422 E Main Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1246 reviews)

Popular Items

Asian Nachos$9.00
Pork, wonton wrappers, slaw, Thai peanut sauce, scallions
Salmon Salad$14.00
Spinach, green olives, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, ND honey lemon vinaigrette, baked asiago crusted salmon filet
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, slaw, apple pineapple pico de gallo, crunchies, cucumbers fried biscuit breaded chicken
Bowl Knoephla$7.00
Creamy soup with potatoes and dumplings
American Burger$12.00
2 patties crispy smash style, Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, raw onion, pickles
Pickle Rolls$9.00
pickle spear, 5 types of cheese and bacon bits rolled in an eggroll wrapper and fried. served with Boom Boom sauce
Carmelized Chicken Salad$13.00
Caramelized chicken on mixed greens, with gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing
Lettuce Wrap$12.00
Thai peanut sauce, roasted red pepper, scallions, and fried wonton strips, soy sauce and sriracha. Seasoned chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
422 E Main Ave

Bismarck ND

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
