Peak Espresso

At Peak Espresso it is our purpose to use coffee and pastries as a way to create relationships so we elevate the community. This starts in our café that's designed to celebrate the community and welcome you in.

201 W Main St • $$$

Avg 3 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
Blueberry Bagel$3.25
Sausage and Cheese Kolache$2.75
Ham and Cheese Kolache$2.75
White Mocha
Iced Latte$5.35
Cinnamon Roll$3.85
Chai Latte
The best damn chai latte ever
House Blend Drip
Mocha
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

201 W Main St

Red river NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

