Peak View BBQ & Taproom
Colorado Smoke & Tap House
1139 U.S. 24
Popular Items
Location
1139 U.S. 24
Woodland Park CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
THB
275 East US Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO, 80863
The Blue Moose Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Wines of Colorado
Creekside dining located at the base of America's mountain, Pikes Peak! Specializing in local Colorado wines, beers, and spirits.
The Keg Lounge
Come on in and enjoy!