Peanut Park Trattoria

We are an unpretentious neighborhood Italian American restaurant brought to you by Coalfire, Tempesta Market, and Ristorante Agostino. We off fresh pasta made in-house, classic bistro favorites and have a full bar!

1359 West Taylor Street

Popular Items

Rapini$10.00
sauted with EVOO, garlic, chili
Gnocchi$24.00
basil pesto (contains pine nuts)
Cannoli$8.00
shell stuffed with sweetened ricotta with chocolate chips and candied fruit
Focaccia$10.00
made with EVOO and rosemary, served with buffalo ricotta, honey, salsa verde
Pappardelle$23.00
berkshire pork and beef bolognese, parsley, parmigiano
Meatballs$12.00
tomato basil sauce, beef, berkshire pork, parmigiana, chili flake and parsley (served with house-made focaccia)
Rigatoni$16.00
pomodoro sauce with fresh basil (add meatball $4 each)
Pollo Parmigiana$28.00
Farmer's Focus organic chicken, tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella, fried basil
Bread
Side Meatball
1359 West Taylor Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
