Go
Toast

Pear Tree Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

6701 Koll Center Pkwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6701 Koll Center Pkwy

Pleasanton CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plucked Chicken & Beer

No reviews yet

Come on in and Get Plucked!

Sultan's Kebab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Lokanta

No reviews yet

Lokanta Grill & Bar offers sophisticated menu of Anatolian, Greek and Mediterranean Fusion Cuisine.
At Lokanta Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston