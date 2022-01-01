Pearl & Chans Kitchen

Banana Blossom Bistro

Dear BBB Friends & Family:

Starting Thursday, November 4th, we will be closed for the rest of this week to prepare hot meals for our local public service and front line communities, and we will remain temporarily closed over the coming weeks in preparation for a grand “re-opening” of our dining rooms, which have been closed since March 2020.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for adapting with us through the ups and downs of the 2020 pandemic, and now again through the 2021 COVID aftermath.

Thank you to all our guests who take the time to contribute feedback, which we so deeply value as they are crucial to our ability to improve, innovate and create the best experience for everyone we serve.

That said, we have made the decision to temporarily close over the next weeks in order to fully focus and work diligently behind the scenes to reopen our restaurant for full service. Please continue checking back for updates!

