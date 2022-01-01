Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Pearl City

Pearl City restaurants
Pearl City restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Kozo Sushi - Pearl City

1029 Makolu Street, Pearl City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Chicken Bento Large$11.99
Special sweet chili Fried chicken, Sesame seeds, Green onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Mayo and Furikake. 2 pc Shinko Hosomaki.
Sweet Chili Chicken Don$7.77
300g Sushi Rice. Fried chicken, Green onions, Nori and Special Sweet chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Chicken Bento Regular$9.30
Special sweet chili Fried chicken, Sesame seeds, Green onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Mayo and Furikake. 2 pc Shinko Hosomaki.
More about Kozo Sushi - Pearl City
Item pic

 

La Tour Cafe - PEARL CITY

1140 Kuala St #108, Pearl City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Lime Chicken Pizza$15.99
Chili Oil, Lime Marinated Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Cilantro, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust
More about La Tour Cafe - PEARL CITY

