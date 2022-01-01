Go
Toast

EL DRAGÓN

Delivering delicious, better-for-you Mexican dishes; from our family to yours.

15229 Sunset Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TACO "EVERY"DAY BOX (feeds 4)$72.00
EVERY DAY IS TACO DAY! Choose two taco styles & your choice of 32 oz of frozen cocktail. Served w/ Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made chips, & tomatillo salsa.
Salsa
A spicy blend of chile d'arbol and chile morita with fresh tomatillo, jalapeno, and garlic.
Kids' Cheese Enchiladas (4) - feeds 2$9.00
Rice
Long grain rice simmered w/ cumin, tomato, and onion.
FAJITAS (feeds 4)$44.00
Ours are not your ordinary fajitas. Simmered in Chef Genaro's signature ranchero sauce, they are extra messy and out of this world! Served with chopped white onion & cilantro and 16 tortillas or 8 lettuce cups. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
Black Beans
Vegan, sautéed with tomatoes, onions, & garlic.
TACOS (feeds 4)$44.00
Served with chopped white onion & cilantro and 16 tortillas or 8 lettuce cups. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
RANCH SALAD
Crisp romaine & red cabbage w/ sweet bell pepper, cherry tomato, & crumbled cotija cheese. Served with avocado-cilantro dressing & crispy blue corn tortilla strips.
ENCHILADAS - 8 (feeds 4)$44.00
Served w/ extra sauce, chopped white onion & cilantro, and herb olive oil for drizzling. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
Guacamole
Simply made and simply delicious.
See full menu

Location

15229 Sunset Blvd

Pacific Palisades CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pearl Dragon

No reviews yet

We are committed to providing our community with the freshest, highest quality seafood available in a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere.

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Porta Via Palisades

No reviews yet

California cuisine focusing on fresh & local ingredients.

Hank's

No reviews yet

The ultimate neighborhood spot for friends and families, Hank's serves up quality food in a warm and welcoming environment. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant's menu of American classics includes stand-out dishes such as Maryland Crab Cakes, Braised Short Rib, and Steak Frites alongside a selection of market-fresh salads, can't-miss sandwiches and the famed Double Diamond Burger – the best burger in town. A creative selection of hand-crafted cocktails, with classics bottled in-house, alongside an extensive beer and wine list, make Hank's the local 'go-to' for a round with friends. From an elevated outing to game day dining, the lively locale's chic yet casual charm makes it the perfect destination for every day and every occasion.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston