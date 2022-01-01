Go
Toast

Pearl & Horn

The Perfect Taste of Land & Sea

3 W Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.00
kale & romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, ciabatta croutons, house made Caesar dressing
Crispy Calamari$12.00
served with jalapeño cilantro lime sauce & sriracha honey sauce
Coastal Roll$17.95
Blackened shrimp, lump crab, pico de gallo, jalapeño cilantro lime aioli, sliced jalapeño, French bread, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup
Lobster Bisque$8.00
Creamy Bisque, chives & herb oil, Westminster oyster crackers
Lobster Roll$18.95
Maine lobster, served warm with drawn butter, chives, lemon, on a brioche lobster roll, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup
Seafood Fries$13.95
Waffle fries topped with blackened shrimp, lump crab, pico de gallo, pickled onions, jalapeño cilantro lime aioli, sriracha honey sauce, sliced jalapeño
BBQ Shrimp$9.00
BBQ butter, lemon, rosemary, French bread
Grouper Fish & Chips$14.95
Crispy fried local grouper, rosemary waffle fries, grilled lemon, kale tricolor wasabi slaw served with Pearl & Horn tartar sauce
Smash Burger$11.95
Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, signature P&H sauce, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup
Pearl & Horn Oysters$15.00
Half dozen broiled oysters, parmesan, parsley, garlic butter, French bread
See full menu

Location

3 W Main Street

Pensacola FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alice's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Alice's is quickly becoming the premier restaurant in Pensacola with food representing the forgotten classics and exceptional service nestled in the growing area of downtown Pensacola South of Garden Street. We offer a comfortable atmosphere in the Wine Bar where you can dine from both of our menus & have choices of wine, beer and cocktails. We also provide a more upscale dining room and a private dining room for your pleasure. Please join us on this new culinary adventure soon! Our private parking lot is off of H street.

The 5 Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Public House

No reviews yet

UPH is a crafty southern pub where it all comes together. Excellent food and drinks combined with unparalleled customer service is our mission. Fresh and creative ingredients will be paired with fresh and creative ideas. Exceptional food, superb drinks, and stellar service will be the norm.

Big Top Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston