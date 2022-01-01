Go
Pearl of Canton image
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese
Sushi & Japanese

Pearl of Canton

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

958 Reviews

$$

102 S Main St

West Bend, WI 53095

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

102 S Main St, West Bend WI 53095

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Brazen Head Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Oaken Hogg

No reviews yet

Enjoy over 200 whiskeys, a great bourbon selection and fantastic signature cocktails!

BlondiePop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VINO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pearl of Canton

orange star4.7 • 958 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston