Chili in Pearl River

Pearl River restaurants
Pearl River restaurants that serve chili

Barley Moon

17 North Main Street, Pearl River

Chili Cheese Burger$12.00
Pickled Jalapenos and Homemade Tortilla chips, Smothered with our Signature Beer Cheese
Cafe Diem

40 South Main Street, Pearl River

Chili$10.00
