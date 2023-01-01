Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Pearl River

Go
Pearl River restaurants
Toast

Pearl River restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Barley Moon

17 North Main Street, Pearl River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Cookie$5.00
More about Barley Moon
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Diem

40 South Main Street, Pearl River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$3.00
More about Cafe Diem

Browse other tasty dishes in Pearl River

Tacos

Pretzels

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Pearl River to explore

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Monsey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ramsey

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1051 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston