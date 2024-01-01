Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak tacos in
Pearl River
/
Pearl River
/
Steak Tacos
Pearl River restaurants that serve steak tacos
Cafe Diem
40 South Main Street, Pearl River
No reviews yet
Steak Tacos
$18.00
More about Cafe Diem
Taco Taxi - 89 East Central Avenue
89 East Central Avenue, Pearl River
No reviews yet
5pc Steak Tacos
$15.00
Served on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cebollines, cucumber, & radish. Green and red sauce served on the side.
Steak Single Taco
$3.00
More about Taco Taxi - 89 East Central Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Pearl River
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
French Fries
Tacos
More near Pearl River to explore
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Montvale
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Monsey
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2530 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(523 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(407 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1449 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1181 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston