Pearl Street Warehouse

Pearl Street Warehouse is D.C's new all-American, live music destination with a full bar and diner, and relaxed vibes.

BBQ • GRILL

33 Pearl Street SW • $

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)

Popular Items

Caramel Cake$7.00
Saturday Chicken Pot Pie$40.00
Viet Tots$12.00
Potato wedged topped with hosin, sriracha, peanuts & cilantro.
Loaded Tots$12.00
Potato wedges topped with house queso, bacon, scallion & sour cream.
Miller Lite 16oz$7.00
Jerk Wings$15.00
Chef Rob's spicy jerked wings. 10 per order. Served with ranch.
Roadhouse Burger - Single$10.00
Single burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy pickles and special sauce.
PSW Tot$5.00
6 oz Tater Tots
Garlic - pepper - salt
Cantina Margarita$22.00
Chocolate Cake$7.00

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

33 Pearl Street SW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

