Pearland restaurants you'll love
Pearland's top cuisines
Must-try Pearland restaurants
More about Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill
HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES • DONUTS
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland
|Popular items
|Small Taco
|$2.85
|Classic Hamburger
|$9.85
|Burrito
|$4.25
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
|Popular items
|Kids BYO Pasta
|$8.00
Choose a pasta: angel hair, spaghetti, fettuccine, penne | Choose a sauce: meat sauce, Alfredo, marinara, extra-virgin olive oil | Add-ons: meatballs, garden vegetables, Grilled chicken
|Spaghetti
|$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Killen's Steakhouse Pearland
Killen's Steakhouse Pearland
--6425 Broadway, Pearland
|Popular items
|Baby Iceberg Lettuce Wedge
|$13.00
Tomatoes, Bacon, Roquefort Dressing
|French Creme Brulee
|$10.00
Vanilla Bean Custard
|USDA Prime Chicken Fried Steak
|$26.00
Cream Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Verts
More about King's Biergarten and Restaurant
King's Biergarten and Restaurant
1329 East Broadway, Pearland
|Popular items
|2 Sausage 1/2 Schnitzel
|$16.00
|Two Sausage Plate
|$14.00
|Kid's Schnitzel Nuggets
|$6.00
More about Burger Nation Pearland
Burger Nation Pearland
9515 W Broadway, Pearland
|Popular items
|Bacon Swissroom
|$6.96
Onion Bun, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & A-1 Steak Sauce
|Kids Burger
|$4.96
Served With Fries
|Hawaiian
|$7.96
Sourdough Bun, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Secret Sauce
More about Cleo Lounge
Cleo Lounge
9603 Broadway St., Pearland
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Bao Bahn Mi
|$15.00
ON A TRADITIONAL STEAMED BAO BAHN MI SLIDER, A SWEET- SOY GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, JALAPENOS, CILANTRO AND CARROT
|Crispy Katafi Shrimp
|$20.00
JUMBO GULF COAST SHRIMP WRAPPED IN A CRISPY BATTER OF SHREDDED PHYLLO COATED IN SWEET THAI CHILI GLAZE FRESH HERBS DRIZZLED WITH JALAPENO CHIVE CREAM, SWEET SOY
REDUCTION.
|Crispy Cleo Wing Lollipops
|$17.00
CHICKEN WINGS MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS ROASTED THEN CRISP AND TOSSED WET WITH OUR HOUSE SWEET AND SPICY GOJUCHANG GLAZE SPRINKLED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEED SERVED
WITH CILANTRO LIME RANCH
SERVED W/ CLEO SIGNATURE ROSEMARY PARMESAN PHARAOH PHRIES
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
9719 W Broadway, Pearland
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about Good Vibes Burgers and Brews
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews
1329 Broadway St, Pearland
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
|GV Signature Burger
|$16.00
|Tiki Sunrise
|$16.00
More about Nam Noodles and More
Nam Noodles and More
2510 Smith Ranch Road, Pearland
|Popular items
|Chicken Lo-Mein
|$12.25
|Pan-Fried Pot Stickers (5)
|$8.25
|House Fried Rice
|$10.25
More about The Drink Station Pearland
The Drink Station Pearland
8209 Broadway St Ste 103, Pearland
|Popular items
|Taro Root Milk Tea
|$3.50
|Thai Tea
|$3.85
|Twink Stars
|$1.79
More about The Box Bakery and Kitchen
The Box Bakery and Kitchen
1130 Broadway Street, Pearland
|Popular items
|Regular Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
|Hash Browns
|$1.00
|Chorizo Breakfast Taco
|$4.75
More about Taglia Fresh Italian
Taglia Fresh Italian
3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$12.99
Spaghetti tossed in our homemade beef bolognese sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$13.99
Fettuccine tossed in TagIia’s signature alfredo sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, parmigiano, housemade seasoned croutons, served with our creamy caesar dressing
More about Killen's Barbecue Pearland
Killen's Barbecue Pearland
3613 Broadway, Pearland
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
More about Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland
1853 Pearland Parkway, Pearland
More about Texas TexMex and Steak
Texas TexMex and Steak
1930 Pearland Parkway, Pearland
More about Baytown seafood restaurant
Baytown seafood restaurant
2102 Broadway Street, Pearland