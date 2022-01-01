Pearland restaurants you'll love

Pearland restaurants
Toast
  Pearland

Must-try Pearland restaurants

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill image

HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES • DONUTS

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill

11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland

Avg 4.6 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Taco$2.85
Classic Hamburger$9.85
Burrito$4.25
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

11200 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids BYO Pasta$8.00
Choose a pasta: angel hair, spaghetti, fettuccine, penne | Choose a sauce: meat sauce, Alfredo, marinara, extra-virgin olive oil | Add-ons: meatballs, garden vegetables, Grilled chicken
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Killen's Steakhouse Pearland image

 

Killen's Steakhouse Pearland

--6425 Broadway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Iceberg Lettuce Wedge$13.00
Tomatoes, Bacon, Roquefort Dressing
French Creme Brulee$10.00
Vanilla Bean Custard
USDA Prime Chicken Fried Steak$26.00
Cream Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Haricot Verts
King's Biergarten and Restaurant image

 

King's Biergarten and Restaurant

1329 East Broadway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Sausage 1/2 Schnitzel$16.00
Two Sausage Plate$14.00
Kid's Schnitzel Nuggets$6.00
Burger Nation Pearland image

 

Burger Nation Pearland

9515 W Broadway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Swissroom$6.96
Onion Bun, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & A-1 Steak Sauce
Kids Burger$4.96
Served With Fries
Hawaiian$7.96
Sourdough Bun, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Secret Sauce
Cleo Lounge image

 

Cleo Lounge

9603 Broadway St., Pearland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Bao Bahn Mi$15.00
ON A TRADITIONAL STEAMED BAO BAHN MI SLIDER, A SWEET- SOY GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, JALAPENOS, CILANTRO AND CARROT
Crispy Katafi Shrimp$20.00
JUMBO GULF COAST SHRIMP WRAPPED IN A CRISPY BATTER OF SHREDDED PHYLLO COATED IN SWEET THAI CHILI GLAZE FRESH HERBS DRIZZLED WITH JALAPENO CHIVE CREAM, SWEET SOY
REDUCTION.
Crispy Cleo Wing Lollipops$17.00
CHICKEN WINGS MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS ROASTED THEN CRISP AND TOSSED WET WITH OUR HOUSE SWEET AND SPICY GOJUCHANG GLAZE SPRINKLED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEED SERVED
WITH CILANTRO LIME RANCH
SERVED W/ CLEO SIGNATURE ROSEMARY PARMESAN PHARAOH PHRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

9719 W Broadway, Pearland

Avg 4.1 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Vibes Burgers and Brews

1329 Broadway St, Pearland

Avg 4.2 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$8.00
GV Signature Burger$16.00
Tiki Sunrise$16.00
Killen's TMX Pearland image

 

Killen's TMX Pearland

9330 Broadway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nam Noodles and More image

 

Nam Noodles and More

2510 Smith Ranch Road, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Lo-Mein$12.25
Pan-Fried Pot Stickers (5)$8.25
House Fried Rice$10.25
Restaurant banner

 

The Drink Station Pearland

8209 Broadway St Ste 103, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taro Root Milk Tea$3.50
Thai Tea$3.85
Twink Stars$1.79
Restaurant banner

 

Grace Market Pearland

9415 Broadway #111, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Box Bakery and Kitchen image

 

The Box Bakery and Kitchen

1130 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Hash Browns$1.00
Chorizo Breakfast Taco$4.75
Taglia Fresh Italian image

 

Taglia Fresh Italian

3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti Bolognese$12.99
Spaghetti tossed in our homemade beef bolognese sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Fettuccine tossed in TagIia’s signature alfredo sauce
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, parmigiano, housemade seasoned croutons, served with our creamy caesar dressing
Killen's Barbecue Pearland image

 

Killen's Barbecue Pearland

3613 Broadway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland image

 

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland

1853 Pearland Parkway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas TexMex and Steak image

 

Texas TexMex and Steak

1930 Pearland Parkway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Baytown seafood restaurant

2102 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
