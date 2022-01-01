Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Pearland

Go
Pearland restaurants
Toast

Pearland restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito image

HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES • DONUTS

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231

11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland

Avg 4.6 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto Burrito$4.75
Burrito$4.68
More about Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
Consumer pic

 

Moreno's Grill Mexican Restaurant

5420 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$13.50
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans & Chicken Fajita. Topped with chili meat gravy sauce and chile con queso. Served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Moreno's Grill Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Pearland

Snapper

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Pancakes

Short Ribs

Cookies

Street Tacos

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Pearland to explore

Webster

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1000 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston