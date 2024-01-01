Chicken pasta in Pearland
Pearland restaurants that serve chicken pasta
HOMETOWN SEAFOOD -
5010 BROADWAY ST, PEARLAND
|Rockefeller Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Panko crusted chicken over pasta with creamy spinach Rockefeller sauce
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Pearland
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
|Chicken Florentine Pasta
|$19.95
Grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms, capers, spinach, and tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Al dente campanelle pasta with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).