Chicken piccata in Pearland
Pearland restaurants that serve chicken piccata
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
|Chicken Piccata
|$18.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Taglia Fresh Italian
Taglia Fresh Italian
3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland
|Chicken Piccata
|$17.99
Two lightly coated chicken breasts in a lemon caper sauce and a side of your choice