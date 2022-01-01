Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Pearland

Pearland restaurants
Pearland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill image

HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES • DONUTS

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill

11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland

Avg 4.6 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.85
More about Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

11200 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Taglia Fresh Italian

3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Prosciutto and Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine, roma tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, and a grilled chicken breast topped with ranch and balsamic glaze
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Taglia Fresh Italian

