Chicken sandwiches in Pearland

Pearland restaurants
Pearland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES • DONUTS

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill

11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland

Avg 4.6 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Sandwich$8.75
More about Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

11200 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
Chicken Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Burger Nation Pearland

9515 W Broadway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pop-Ur Eyes Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$5.98
Inspired by the war of Chicken Sandwiches...Crispy fried juicy chicken breast drenched in Buffalo sauce, served with Swiss cheese on our famous Sweet Sourdough Bun
Chick-En Fil-A Chicken Sandwich$5.98
Inspired by the war of Chicken Sandwiches...A juicy all-white meat crispy fried chicken breast served with Swiss Cheese and Pickels on our Famous Sweet Sourdough Bun.
More about Burger Nation Pearland
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Vibes Burgers and Brews

1329 Broadway St, Pearland

Avg 4.2 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Good Vibes Burgers and Brews

