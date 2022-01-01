Chicken sandwiches in Pearland
Pearland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill
HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES • DONUTS
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
|Chicken Portabella Sandwich
|$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Burger Nation Pearland
Burger Nation Pearland
9515 W Broadway, Pearland
|Pop-Ur Eyes Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$5.98
Inspired by the war of Chicken Sandwiches...Crispy fried juicy chicken breast drenched in Buffalo sauce, served with Swiss cheese on our famous Sweet Sourdough Bun
|Chick-En Fil-A Chicken Sandwich
|$5.98
Inspired by the war of Chicken Sandwiches...A juicy all-white meat crispy fried chicken breast served with Swiss Cheese and Pickels on our Famous Sweet Sourdough Bun.