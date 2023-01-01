Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Pearland

Pearland restaurants
Pearland restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

HOMETOWN SEAFOOD LLC - 5010 BROADWAY ST

5010 BROADWAY ST, PEARLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine and arugula mix, edamame, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion and crispy wonton strips.
More about HOMETOWN SEAFOOD LLC - 5010 BROADWAY ST
Item pic

 

Floyd's - Pearland - 1300 E. Broadway St.

1300 E. Broadway St., Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Italian Salad$13.99
fresh cut romaine lettuce and spring mix with bell pepper, red onion, artichoke, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese and jumbo boiled shrimp in an Italian house dressing
More about Floyd's - Pearland - 1300 E. Broadway St.

