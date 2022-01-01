Fettuccine alfredo in Pearland
Pearland restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria
11200 Broadway Street, Pearland
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
More about Taglia Fresh Italian
Taglia Fresh Italian
3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$12.99
Spaghetti tossed in our homemade beef bolognese sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$13.99
Fettuccine tossed in TagIia’s signature alfredo sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, parmigiano, housemade seasoned croutons, served with our creamy caesar dressing