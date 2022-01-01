Fettuccine alfredo in Pearland

Pearland restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

11200 Broadway Street, Pearland

Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
Taglia Fresh Italian image

 

Taglia Fresh Italian

3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland

Spaghetti Bolognese$12.99
Spaghetti tossed in our homemade beef bolognese sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Fettuccine tossed in TagIia’s signature alfredo sauce
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, parmigiano, housemade seasoned croutons, served with our creamy caesar dressing
