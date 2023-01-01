Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Pearland

Go
Pearland restaurants
Toast

Pearland restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Floyd's - Pearland - 1300 E. Broadway St.

1300 E. Broadway St., Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Italian Salad$13.99
fresh cut romaine lettuce and spring mix with bell pepper, red onion, artichoke, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese and jumbo boiled shrimp in an Italian house dressing
More about Floyd's - Pearland - 1300 E. Broadway St.
Item pic

 

Taglia Fresh Italian

3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Salad$11.99
Leafy romaine, red onions, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parmigiano, homemade seasoned croutons, and your choice of dressing
Italian Wedge Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce rounds, house-made bleu cheese dressing, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes, black olives
More about Taglia Fresh Italian

Browse other tasty dishes in Pearland

Chicken Tenders

Pudding

French Toast

Chicken Parmesan

Fish And Chips

Ravioli

Pancakes

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Pearland to explore

Webster

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston