Italian salad in Pearland
Pearland restaurants that serve italian salad
Floyd's - Pearland - 1300 E. Broadway St.
1300 E. Broadway St., Pearland
|Chopped Italian Salad
|$13.99
fresh cut romaine lettuce and spring mix with bell pepper, red onion, artichoke, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese and jumbo boiled shrimp in an Italian house dressing
Taglia Fresh Italian
3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101, Pearland
|Italian Salad
|$11.99
Leafy romaine, red onions, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parmigiano, homemade seasoned croutons, and your choice of dressing
|Italian Wedge Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg lettuce rounds, house-made bleu cheese dressing, crispy bacon, red onion, tomatoes, black olives