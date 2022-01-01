Pho in Pearland
Pearland restaurants that serve pho
More about Ong Jas- Viet Kitchen - 11930 Broadway Street , #140
11930 Broadway Street , #140, Pearland
|Pho Dac Biet
|$12.50
|Pho Fillet Mignon
|$12.25
More about Nam Noodles and More - 2510 Smith Ranch Road #110
Nam Noodles and More - 2510 Smith Ranch Road #110
2510 Smith Ranch Road, Pearland
|Brisket Pho
|$9.75
Beef brisket served with rice noodles in a chicken broth.
|Beef Ball Pho
|$9.75
Meatball served with rice noodles in a beef broth.
|Kids Beef Pho
|$7.75
Well-done eye round steak served with rice noodles in a beef broth.