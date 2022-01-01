Sliders in Pearland

TWO AKAUSHI WAGYU BEEF SLIDERS PREPARED TO ORDER TOPPED WITH RICH BALSAMIC CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CRISPY HICKORY SMOKED BACON, SRIRACHA AIOLI, SHARP CHEDDAR + SMOKED

GOUDA ON A BUTTERY BRIOCHE BUN

SERVED W/ CLEO SIGNATURE ROSEMARY PARMESAN PHARAOH PHRIES

