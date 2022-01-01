Sliders in Pearland
Pearland restaurants that serve sliders
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland
1853 Pearland Parkway, Pearland
|Kids Burger Sliders
|$7.00
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.00
(3) Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar,Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, onions & Pickles
|Buffalo Sliders
|$9.00
(3)Grilled or Fried , Buffalo Sauce P.L.O.T.
Cleo Lounge
9603 Broadway St., Pearland
|Akaushi Slider
|$19.00
TWO AKAUSHI WAGYU BEEF SLIDERS PREPARED TO ORDER TOPPED WITH RICH BALSAMIC CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CRISPY HICKORY SMOKED BACON, SRIRACHA AIOLI, SHARP CHEDDAR + SMOKED
GOUDA ON A BUTTERY BRIOCHE BUN
SERVED W/ CLEO SIGNATURE ROSEMARY PARMESAN PHARAOH PHRIES