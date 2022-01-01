Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Pearland

Pearland restaurants
Pearland restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Moreno's Grill Mexican Restaurant

5420 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos Plazeros (5)$10.50
Tacos on small corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with a side of charro bean soup. Tacos not sold a la carte
More about Moreno's Grill Mexican Restaurant
Killen's TMX Pearland image

 

Killen's TMX Pearland - 9330 Broadway

9330 Broadway, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BRISKET TAQUITOS$13.00
BRISKET TAQUITOS WITH CREMA, GREEN SALSA, PICKLED ONIONS, CILANTRO AND QUESO FRESCO
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$13.00
CHICKEN TAQUITOS WITH CREMA, GREEN SALSA, PICKLED ONIONS, CILANTRO AND QUESO FRESCO
More about Killen's TMX Pearland - 9330 Broadway

