Taquitos in Pearland

Moreno's Grill Mexican Restaurant
5420 Broadway Street, Pearland
|Taquitos Plazeros (5)
|$10.50
Tacos on small corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with a side of charro bean soup. Tacos not sold a la carte
More about Killen's TMX Pearland - 9330 Broadway
Killen's TMX Pearland - 9330 Broadway
9330 Broadway, Pearland
|BRISKET TAQUITOS
|$13.00
BRISKET TAQUITOS WITH CREMA, GREEN SALSA, PICKLED ONIONS, CILANTRO AND QUESO FRESCO
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$13.00
CHICKEN TAQUITOS WITH CREMA, GREEN SALSA, PICKLED ONIONS, CILANTRO AND QUESO FRESCO