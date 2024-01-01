Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Pearland

Go
Pearland restaurants
Toast

Pearland restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Daiquiri Xpress Mexican Taco Bar - Pearland

3525 S Main St, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta del Chavo$10.00
Fresh Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, ham, protein of choice, tomato slices, avocado slices, cabbage, sour cream, and queso fresco
Torta de Carnitas$10.00
Fresh Mexican bread filled with refried beans, carnitas pork meat . Guacamole, onions, cilantro and sliced tomatoes
More about Daiquiri Xpress Mexican Taco Bar - Pearland
Item pic

 

Taqueria Los Agaves - Pearland - 3505 East Broadway Street

3505 East Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta$7.99
Telera Bread filled your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado
More about Taqueria Los Agaves - Pearland - 3505 East Broadway Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Pearland

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Fried Steaks

Hummus

Garlic Knots

Gumbo

Prosciutto

Philly Cheesesteaks

Waffles

Map

More near Pearland to explore

Webster

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston