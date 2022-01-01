Go
Pearl & Lime

a good spot to load up on tacos after a long day. Or have a crisp margarita made with fresh, hand-squeezed lime juice. Or a cold beer. Or a shot of something you’ve never heard of.
a great place for celebrating: an anniversary, the weekend, Chuck Norris’s birthday.
the neighborhood joint for when you don’t feel like doing dishes and you need to treat yourself. It’s your home away from home, and it’s your quick, convenient getaway.
But mostly, Pearl and Lime is the place where all of our favorite people come together.

1440 Hancock St • $

Avg 5 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Sauce$5.00
Chips & Queso$7.00
*GF*
*VEG*
Broccolini a la Plancha$8.00
Smoked Paprika & Garlic Rub,
Chili Oil, Cotija
*GLUTEN FREE*
Carne Asada$13.00
Teres Major Steak, Mole de Calabaza,
Aguacate, Tortilla
Octopus a la Plancha$16.00
Crispy Seasoned Potatoes, Pickled Onion, Mint and Cilantro, Roasted Garlic Aioli
*GF*
Street Corn$10.00
Grilled Corn, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cotija,
Taki Crumble, Tajin
*GF*
*VEG*
Winter Citrus Salad$8.00
Crispy Garbanzo Beans, Winter Citrus,
Mint, Agave-Chili Vinaigrette
Chips & Salsa$6.00
*GF*
*VEGAN*
Chicken Tinga Taquitos$11.00
4 PER ORDER.
Chicken Tinga, Cilantro, Chipotle,
Oaxaca Cheese, Taki, Chimichurri Ranch
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1440 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
