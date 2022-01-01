Pearl Moon

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

No reviews yet

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.

Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

