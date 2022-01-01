Pearl Moon

Go
FRENCH FRIES

52 Mill Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef burger$10.00
4 oz patty on Marin's potato roll, american cheese, special sauce, iceberg, onion, tomato, and house pickle
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
2 eggs scrambled, veggie or meat sausage or bacon, potatoes, cheese, salsa and sour cream
Onion Rings$9.00
Pancakes
Hash browns$4.00
Crispy Brussels$18.00
roasted brussel sprouts, bacon, pomegranate, aged balsamic, tahini, goat cheese croquettes
Chicken Milanese$24.00
breaded pan fried chicken breast, shaved Parmesan, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, lemon and olive oil vinaigrette,
junior pearl$10.00
4 oz beef patty, American cheese, minced onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard.....we haven't (yet) sold 800 billion, but you get the idea
Fried Chicken Dinner$25.00
leg, thigh & half breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, haricots verts, and a biscuit
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

52 Mill Hill Rd

Woodstock NY

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:04 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:04 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:12 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:12 pm
Neighborhood Map

