Pearl's Deep Dive
Pearl's Deep Dive is a fresh take on seafood with a custom craft cocktail list and a great selection of sparkling wines, champagnes, reserve wine, and beer.
100 South Main Street
Location
100 South Main Street
Royal Oak MI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
